HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An audience at the Holyoke Public Library showed deep interest on Saturday, in what Puerto Rican educator and scholar Charles Venator-Santiago had to say about the future status of Puerto Ricans.

The Latin American studies educator teaches at the University of Connecticut. He’s looked into the possibility that Puerto Ricans could lose their citizenship under some circumstances, but according to this well versed educator, Puerto Ricans can never lose their citizenship.

“Part of the problem has always been a debate on the 14th amendment, that the Supreme Court refuses to resolve and answer that question as recently as last week,” Professor Charles Venator-Santiago told 22News.

Professor Venator-Santiago revealed his reassuring finding on the continued citizenship issue in Holyoke, a western Massachusetts city home to a large Puerto Rican community.