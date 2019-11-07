Program helps welfare recipients transition into workforce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a celebration of success at Springfield City Hall on Thursday.

Sixty-five people, many of them single parents and some formerly homeless, have all completed a program from the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance.

They’re now prepared to be self-sufficient, hold down a job, take care of their children, and—if they’re homeless—find a place to live.

“I have been a victim of homelessness,” Janual Lopez explained. “Now, I can say now I am a cook with the Holyoke DCA offices and I’m so grateful.”

Ware resident Francheska Marrero described living from paycheck to paycheck as “a lot of struggle as a single mother. But once I stepped into the DTA office, they helped out a lot.”

There was testimonial after testimonial from public assistance recipients, grateful for the opportunity to improve their quality of life and return to the mainstream. They’ve been taught to follow a formula for success.

“Never stop believing in yourself and even if you are alone, just persevere,” Julicia Pagan told 22News, “because good times come to good people and the shelter won’t last forever.”

The Commonwealth hosts these graduations several times each year.

There are hundreds of men and women currently enrolled in the Department of Transitional Assistance programs helping them to find jobs and improve their lives.