Program to stop underage drinking on college campuses begins

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission will implement a program called ‘Operation Safe Campus’ to prevent underage drinking on college campuses throughout Massachusetts this weekend.

Each year, police in Massachusetts bring many underage people to court because of fake IDs and the state wants to minimize that. The state treasurer’s office is taking steps to prevent underage drinking in the commonwealth.

‘Operation Safe Campus’ is back for another year. It’s a statewide program to keep alcoholic beverages out of the hands of underage students on and around college campuses.

The program will focus on front-line prevention, with investigations that involve calling the parents of underage students when violations occur.

“We want to draw attention and make people aware that underage drinking can have devastating consequences on them and the individuals they love,” said Goldberg. “By increasing awareness, we are educating college students and their families as well as proactively targeting specific events and time periods throughout the year in order to prevent these situations.” Massachusetts State Treasurer and Receiver General Deborah B. Goldberg

Investigators from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) will be watching for violations of liquor stores that have a history of underage individuals using fake IDs. If a minor is caught, their parents will be notified.

“I worked at a local college for the past 40 years and I just retired,” Debbie Omasta said. “I saw what happens when people drink too much alcohol. People should be held accountable and there should be stricter regulations all around.”

Operation Safe Campus takes immediate and effective steps that result in the direct prevention of underage drinking and acts as a long-term deterrent to bar and package store owners serving and selling to minors. https://t.co/DqtUHSq8cF — Deborah Goldberg (@MassTreasury) September 16, 2019

Using a fake ID is against the law in Massachusetts.

You could face three months in jail, a $200 fine, and a one-year suspension of your license. In 2018, the commission found 998 minors in possession of or transporting alcoholic beverages.

A total of 89 bars and liquor stores were charged with 209 counts of sale to minors in Massachusetts.