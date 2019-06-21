Programs at Springfield Vet Center guiding veterans transition back to civilian life

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Suicide rates among veterans is about twice that of the general population. Those working and volunteering at the Springfield Vet Center are trying to reverse the number.

“It a long way from home and everything is upside-down,” said Richard Messenger of West Springfield.

Messenger spent more than 30 years in the military. He was deployed four times and the Springfield Vet Center helped him transition back to civilian life.

“It’s comradery,” said Messenger. “It’s people that I’ve known for years here, and we all can kind of mesh with the same conversation.”

“I give everyone who walks through this door a ton of credit,” said Marie Mucia. “It takes a lot of courage just to come in.”

Mucia is a social worker at the Springfield Vet Center. Veterans turn to her for guidance when they return home from war.

“When you’re in combat you have to do those things to survive,” Mucia explained. “So, then you get out of the military, you’re back in civilian world, you can’t do that anymore.”

Many veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress and many aren’t getting the help they need. In fact, according to the VA, 20 veterans die by suicide in the United States each day.

That’s one reason the Springfield Vet Center in West Springfield invited veterans in for this open house. They’re hoping more area veterans participate in the programs they offer.

“We have at least six Vietnam era groups,” said Bryan Doe, veteran outreach. “Then we have a Persian Gulf group, Iraq/Afghanistan groups, along with kayaking, yoga, meditation, we have an equine group with horses.”

The Springfield Vet Center is for all veterans, active duty service members, and their families. They’re located at 95 Ashley Avenue in West Springfield.