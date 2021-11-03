Programs available to assist with paying utility costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Electric and natural gas rates are set to rise this winter season, and Attorney General Maura Healey launched a campaign on Wednesday to educate customers about new and expanded programs available to assist them in paying their energy bills.

According to the news release, due to the pandemic, customers in New England will see a spike in energy prices this winter, and customers who use gas to heat their homes should expect an increase on their monthly bill. Those who use oil could see an even bigger rise. Some customers will also see an increase in their electric bill.

For more information on electric and gas prices and the available assistance programs view the AG’s new resource flyer and webpage, which includes contact information for the state’s utility companies.

“With heating and electricity prices on the rise this winter, we want customers who are worried about paying their monthly bills to know that help is available,” AG Healey said. “My office is working to educate customers, already struggling with COVID-19 hardships, on how they can access the financial assistance they need to stay warm this winter. Call your utility company today to take advantage of available programs, discounts, and payment plans that are out there.”

As part of the education campaign, divisions across the AG’s Office are working together to provide communities with resources and urge customers to contact their utility company to learn about the range of financial assistance programs available to them.

The campaign highlights ways that customers can learn about the range of financial assistance available to them. The campaign highlights customers to: