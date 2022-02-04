Programs available to those in need of energy bill assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve probably noticed your utility bill has gone up and there’s a reason for that. Oil prices have surged considerably since falling to record lows in April 2020. As the demand has returned, producers have kept supply in check.

According to CNBC, prices jumped on Thursday due in part to cold temperatures and a potential drop in production. The oil market is so tight that any shock to production can send prices soaring.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News there are programs in place to help anyone who is struggling to pay their bills, “Bottom line is prices are going up across the board, best way to deal with that is to get a customer care representative on the phone, because it may be something like budget billing, which stretches out your payments so they’re the same even when the energy prices come down it stretches it out so you can budget for it, you know how much you’re going to pay every month.”

Customers can call Eversource at 877-963-2632 to learn more about the assistance and payment programs available. The programs may be able to help pay energy bills and provide weatherization funds to make your home more energy efficient.