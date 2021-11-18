Project Blue Light ceremony for fallen officers

SPRIGNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will hold a “Project Blue Light” ceremony outside of the Pearl Street headquarters to honor and remember fallen officers on Thursday evening.

Project Blue Light is a nation-wide recognition project for officers who have died in the line of duty. Maura Schiavina, the sister of fallen Springfield Police Officer Michael Schiavina will be speaking on behalf of the surviving families at 5:00 p.m.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said, “We must always remember and never forget these brave, dedicated and compassionate police officers lost their lives in protecting a public in need. Their families suffer every day, especially during the holidays with that empty chair at the table. May God rest their souls and protect our ‘men and women in blue’ and their families too.”

Monarch Tower in Springfield will turn its lights blue Thursday evening as part of the recognition, and they encourage residents to place a blue light bulb on the porch or in a candle in their window to show their appreciation for police officers throughout the holiday season.