“Project Blue Light” in Springfield to honor fallen officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will hold a ceremony Thursday night to remember and honor fallen officers.

The “Project Blue Light” ceremony coincides with the 35th anniversary of the deaths of Springfield Police Officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard who were shot and killed after conducting a traffic stop.

take cg fullscreen

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood says, “Project Blue Light remembers all officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and in turn our survivors want to express their appreciation and support to our police officers during these trying times as we approach the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year to hope they return home safely at the end of each shift.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “We must always remember and never forget these brave, dedicated and compassionate police officers lost their lives in protecting a public in need. Their families suffer every day, especially during the holidays with that empty chair at the table. May God rest their souls and protect our ‘men and women in blue’ and their families too.”

The event will start at 5:00 p.m. outside of Springfield Police Headquarters at 130 Pearl Street.

In honor of “Project Blue Light” the Sheraton Springfield Hotel and Monarch Tower will be turning blue in honor of fallen Springfield Police Officers. Residents are asked to place a blue light bulb on the porch or in a candle in their window to show their appreciation for police officers throughout the holiday season.