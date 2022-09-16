SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi joined together to continue their partnership with Project Rescue.

The Project Rescue initiative had booths set up on Temple Street on Friday as part of an ongoing partnership between the City and Hampden County Sherriff’s Department City officials, along with a team of outreach workers aiming to provide services to parts of the city that need them most.

The response teams are made up of law enforcement professionals, mental health clinicians, substance abuse counselors, medical professionals, as well as community outreach workers. Part of the outreach program includes a van with an exam table, bathroom, and sink. Healthcare staff will be able to connect these people in need with local addiction, housing, and mental health resources.

“This is a promise that we’ve made to the communities of Holyoke, the communities of Springfield, but any community in Hampden County, I serve all the counties that if you need support and resources, you just need to pick the phone up and call. We’re there” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Project Rescue was first launched back in July and they plan to hold events like these once a month.