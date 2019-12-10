Project to change highway exit numbers in Massachusetts will begin summer 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting late this summer, Massachusetts highway exits will have new numbers to identify them.

A new federal mandate is requiring all states to number their exits based on mileage leaving many people wondering just how confusing this major change will be.

For example, Exit 4 westbound on the MassPike is at the 45-mile mark, so under this mandate, MassPike Exit 4 would become Exit 45. Right now, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Delaware are the only states that have yet to change exit numbers.

The project will begin late this summer and is anticipated by MassDOT to continue through spring of 2021, the project has to completed by 2022 to comply with the federal mandate.

This major project is going to take a while to get used to for drivers and leaving many people with questions. Many are wondering how the new exit numbers are going to affect GPS directions. Christopher Kivior of MassDOT Legislative Affairs explained GPSs will reflect the new exit numbers as soon as they are changed.

“We will be corresponding with mapping services so whether it’s Apple Maps, Google, Waze, we will be letting them know,” said Kivior. “We have connections with those mapping services so it will all be a smooth transition.”

MassDOT also added that there is no additional road work that comes with this project other than changing exit signs. Old exit signs will be up for at least 2 years after the new exit numbers are designated.

The project will begin here in the western part of the state and finish on the eastern side. I-91 will be the first stretch of highway to be re-numbered.