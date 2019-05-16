Prom Season Warning: Don’t drink and drive

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – High school students drove golf carts while wearing Fatal Vision Goggles in a drunk driving awareness activity Thursday.

In a news release sent to 22News, South Hadley High School Juniors and Seniors learned the dangers of impaired driving by wearing Fatal Vision Goggles and driving golf carts on a designated course to show what it would be like to drive drunk on an actual road Thursday morning.

It’s prom season for South Hadley students and even though the event is supposed to be fun celebrations can get out of hand.

The activity provides students with an opportunity to learn about the dangers of impaired driving in a fun, hands-on and safe environment.

The goggles simulated what your vision would be like with blood alcohol content levels of more than .25%

South Hadley High Resource Officer Steven Fleming told 22News what he hopes students gain from the experience.

“This a coned off course so it kind of mimics lanes on a road. What I hope they get out of it and even if I just have one student say it and I always do is that…I would never drink and drive,” Fleming said.

South Hadley Junior Kennylee Aponte told 22News what he thought of the experience.

“Pretty sure I got in a couple of head on collisions down there, so I can’t imagine if someone is completely drunk out of their mind doing this on a road. I can barely do it just doing that here I would just never ever get behind the wheel,” Aponte said.

Senior Aislinn Ford had similar thoughts on the experience.

“I definitely could not do that I wouldn’t even want to try it ever, it would be crazy. Here I didn’t care as much because it was just cones like you said but I would never try it on a real road,” Ford said.

Students had to have a valid driver’s license and provide a signed waiver form in order to participate in the activity.

South Hadley High School, South Hadley Police, Orchards Golf Course, South Hadley Parks Department, MassDOT, and the South Hadley Drug and Alcohol Prevention Coalition were all a part of putting on the event for the 7th year.

To give you an idea of how impaired your vision is at .25% BAC, this photo on the left is where I thought the camera was…photo on the right is where my photog was actually standing…yikes! Full story on @WWLP22News starting at 5. pic.twitter.com/FbbsDjVCrl— Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) May 16, 2019

