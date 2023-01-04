SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.

The 130,000 square foot building at 1550 Main Street has been bought by Tower Square Partners.

It’s a highly-visible building with 103 parking spaces below ground, with connections via skywalks to the adjacent Springfield Parking Authority-owned Columbus Center Garage and Tower Square’s parking.

The property is 98% occupied with tenants including the Springfield School Department and Baystate Health. It also houses offices for Senator Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.