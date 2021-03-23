Property management company to pay $25K after denying housing to deaf Springfield tenants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Braintree-based national property management company agreed to pay $25,000, to settle allegations that the company’s staff denied prospective tenants who were deaf access to housing at a Springfield apartment complex.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey, the company will also train its employees, and implement new fair housing policies and procedures.

The allegations are that Peabody Properties, Inc. violated the state’s fair housing and consumer protection laws when staff at Pynchon/Edgewater, a 612-unit apartment complex in Springfield, refused the assistance of an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter to help prospective tenants who were deaf complete a rental application.

The Attorney General’s office also alleges that Peabody Properties committed unfair business practices by having a policy and practice of categorically refusing ASL interpreters to prospective tenants who are deaf despite its long-standing and well-known obligation to do so.

The settlement requires Peabody Properties to pay $25,000 with $20,000 going to MFHC and $5,000 to the state.

“People with disabilities often face serious barriers to accessing safe and affordable housing, and refusal to provide reasonable accommodations to those in need further exacerbates this problem, this company wouldn’t even engage with deaf tenants who were seeking housing, let alone provide them with the assistance they needed to complete a rental application,” said AG Healey.

Peabody Properties must also adopt an Auxiliary Aids and Services Plan that specifically addresses the provision of interpreters to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.