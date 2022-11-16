SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield received funds to improve an area along Pinevale Street in Indian Orchard.

Mayor Sarno and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan announced Wednesday that the city has received an award of $100,000 from the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The funds from this program will go toward further assessment and cleanup planning for the last remaining site at the former Crane property on Pinevale Street. This will include environmental testing and cleanup, and reuse planning for the 16-acre site.

The site was part of the larger Crane property with parcels on Goodwin Street that were redeveloped into a large solar-use facility and a smaller parcel on Pinevale Street that was converted to the first hydroponic greenhouse in Springfield called Wellspring Harvest Greenhouse.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, MassDevelopment CEO Dan Rivera, and the entire Baker-Politio Administration for their continued support and funding for this key property. This continues my administration’s continued comprehensive efforts and initiatives in our Indian Orchard neighborhood in making targeted infrastructure improvements, neighborhood planning, and redevelopment of underutilized properties.”

A presentation is being held in December on the work by UMass Amherst, ‘Creating Connections in Indian Orchard’, a student-led planning effort from the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional Planning.

“This award coincides with neighborhood planning efforts we are making in Indian Orchard,” said CDO Sheehan. “Working closely with Councilor Zaida Govan and the neighborhood council we have advanced on several fronts and look forward to returning this property to productive reuse.”

The potential reuse of the former Indian Orchard Fire Station on Oak Street is being discussed between the city and the Indian Orchard Neighborhood Council for the benefit of the community.

The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund aims to transform vacant, abandoned, or underused industrial or commercial properties by financing the environmental assessment and remediation. Since 1998, $114 million has been awarded to 778 projects.