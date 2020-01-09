Property owners in Springfield could face higher recycling fees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield property owners could find themselves paying a significant fee for the cost of recycling.

Right now, the city picks up about 700 tons of recyclable material from homes and businesses each year. Taxpayers were spared the cost because the city found a market that would buy the recycled material, but the economics have changed.

“In the past, the revenue from the recyclable materials more than paid for the processing. That’s no longer the case. So the business model for the process where they’re forcing the cost of the processing on to the communities.” Greg Superneau, Deputy Director of Springfield Department of Public Works

Increased costs to taxpayers won’t come overnight. Deputy DPW Director, Greg Supernau, said the city has six months left on its recycling contract with the state to find new ways of shielding Springfield taxpayers from a substantial hike in what they pay for pick up service.