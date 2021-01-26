Proposal for Big E fairgrounds to be vaccination site rejected by Gov. Baker

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials at the Eastern States Exposition expressed disappointment that the Eastfield Mall was chosen as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site over the fairgrounds.



President and CEO, Gene Cassidy said in a statement to 22News that he had been working with the state to bring a vaccination site to the Eastern States Exposition.

Buildings were identified and sanitized, and a traffic plan was in place but, Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday that the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will open as the western Massachusetts first mass vaccination site starting on Friday.

“Though we are disappointed with the decision, our door is always open and we look forward to future dialogue with state officials and in helping in any way we can during this pandemic,” said Cassidy.

The Eastfield Mall will open on Friday for those eligible to receive the vaccine, individuals will need to sign up here in order to be approved for the vaccine.