Proposal for increased transportation service in Ware and Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority is partnering with the Quabog Connector to propose an increase in service to their Ware-Palmer route.

The proposal would have the PVTA provide circulator service in Palmer, and the Quabog Connector would do the same in Ware.

The proposal would also provide more frequent connections to Springfield both at Union Station and the Eastfield Mall area.

These proposals will have two public hearings, as they will impact service hours. Both hearings will take place on April 21, virtually at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, you can head to pvta.com, or call 413-781-7882.