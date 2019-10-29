Proposal in place to combine two elementary schools in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A committee in Springfield took a step forward on Monday in creating a new joint elementary school.

A proposal is in place to combine William N. DeBerry Elementary School, which opened in 1951, and Homer Street Elementary School, which opened more than 100 years ago, in 1898.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said that the buildings are structurally insufficient to accommodate modern-day educational programming.

“It will be a larger school but it will be a state of the art school with more students and I think it will add to the community and add to our scholars’ learning,” said Calvin McFadden, senior pastor at St. John’s Congregational Church.

If the committee moves forward with the project, construction will begin in August 2023.