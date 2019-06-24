Proposals for recreational marijuana dispensaries in Springfield to be reviewed again Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Internal Retail Marijuana Review Committee will be reviewing proposals for recreational marijuana dispensaries in Springfield Monday from 8:00 am to noon.

This is the second round for the city’s review of proposals.

During this first round, only 4 companies will be given host-community agreements. And right now, there are a total of 27 applicants.

The committee has been ranking the proposals for over a month now.

Springfield has set a cap of 15 recreational marijuana stores that could open in the city.

On Tuesday, July 9th, there will be a public announcement about which applicants will receive their licenses.

The city originally said they would choose the four applicants by mid-June, but they had to push it back because of the number of proposals they received.

Hampden County is the only county in western Massachusetts without a retail pot shop.