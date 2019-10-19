Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Part of Lower Hampden Rd. in Monson closed after car struck utility pole

Proposed bill to help homeless people in Massachusetts

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bill proposed in Massachusetts would create a fee waiver for homeless individuals to get a license or ID card.

The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless points out that without an ID card, people can’t apply for jobs, open accounts, or even get a library card.

The bill would create a waiver of the $25 fee to get a license, and would also create alternatives to the typical proof of residency documents.

It would allow homeless individuals to use documentation from organizations like homeless shelters or health and human services to prove residency.

Ron Willoughby, head of the Springfield Rescue Mission, said he would like to see certain steps be required to obtain a waiver.

“So helpful, it is so important to have some kind of identification, or references to get back up for whatever it is you are looking to do,” said Willoughby. “What are the steps they are going to take to make sure that the person is progressing? the person is working to become a productive citizen?”

In our area, the Senate bill is being sponsored by state senators Joe Commerford, Jose Tosado, and Lindsey Sabadosa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories