Proposed bill to help homeless people in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bill proposed in Massachusetts would create a fee waiver for homeless individuals to get a license or ID card.

The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless points out that without an ID card, people can’t apply for jobs, open accounts, or even get a library card.

The bill would create a waiver of the $25 fee to get a license, and would also create alternatives to the typical proof of residency documents.

It would allow homeless individuals to use documentation from organizations like homeless shelters or health and human services to prove residency.

Ron Willoughby, head of the Springfield Rescue Mission, said he would like to see certain steps be required to obtain a waiver.

“So helpful, it is so important to have some kind of identification, or references to get back up for whatever it is you are looking to do,” said Willoughby. “What are the steps they are going to take to make sure that the person is progressing? the person is working to become a productive citizen?”

In our area, the Senate bill is being sponsored by state senators Joe Commerford, Jose Tosado, and Lindsey Sabadosa.