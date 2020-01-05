Proposed bill would restrict restaurants from providing plastic straws

(WWLP) – Do you drink out of a plastic straw when you dine out?

Massachusetts lawmakers crafted a bill that would cut down on the number of single-use plastic straws given out at restaurants to reduce the state’s carbon footprint, but it’s not an all-out ban.

If this bill passes, restaurants in Massachusetts would not be allowed to provide you a plastic straw unless you specifically ask for one. 22News asked people in Chicopee if they would support this bill.

“I wouldn’t ask for one and if they gave me this I would just take it out and lie it down,” said Donna LaValley of Chicopee. “I don’t use straws.”

But there are some people who actually need a straw for their drinks.

“We have a lot of little kids who need a straw,” Victoria Breton, a Waitress at Lucky Strike Restaurant in Chicopee said. “And there are some people who have medical issues some who are elderly who can’t hold a cup so a straw is still pretty necessary to have their beverage.”

Breton told 22News the majority of their customers ask for a straw, even though its plastic. She also said they reuse plastic straws that are left in their packaging on tables. The restriction would not apply to reusable paper or metal straws.

The bill now goes to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.