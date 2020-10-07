Proposed investments for two highly-used Springfield golf courses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major improvements are being talked about for two Springfield municipal golf courses.

Repairs could be coming to Franconia Golf Course and Veterans Memorial Golf Course, both making millions of dollars in revenue annually.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city’s park director have asked for repairs to be done to both golf courses. They are asking for $1 million in unspent city bond funds to go to both Franconia Golf Course and Veterans Memorial Golf Course

According to the city, the two courses generate more than $1.6 million in revenue a year. Some of the repairs would be to the bunkers and sand traps.

22News spoke to a golfer that said that’s exactly what needs to be improved.

“I play here once in a while, the things that they need to do is improve the traps, get more sand in the traps. That’s the biggest complaint, especially at Veterans. But other than that, the course is in good shape, we get a lot of play.”

The proposal went from City Council to the Finance Ssubcommittee for review. It’s unknown when there will be a vote on the proposal.