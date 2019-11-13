Proposed joint elementary school in Springfield discussed at community meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Discussions continued Tuesday night on the creation of a new joint elementary school in Springfield.

The school would be built in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood. This was the 3rd time the community met on the topic of possibly combining Deberry and Homer Street schools. If it passes, elementary school students in Mason Square would have a brand-new school, something that residents say is desperately needed.

Homer Street Elementary School opened more than a 100-years ago, in 1898 and DeBerry Elementary School in 1951, making these schools some of the oldest in Springfield.

In the proposed plan, a multi-million-dollar school will be built where the Deberry school is now. Homer and Deberry will remain separate schools but share a building, an idea that school committee members say is cost-effective and a great opportunity for elementary students.

“They need it,” said Barbara Greshan of the Springfield School Committee. “As he said this one was built in 1898 so they really need an updated school. It’s going to be 2 in 1. Separate entrance. So, it’s going to be a great opportunity for our students.

Among those in attendance during the public meeting were dozens of parents who are pushing for this project.

“Being able to have schools where we can add technology and a lot of the things that are trending that are necessary for our kids to be successful means a lot to them but especially to us as parents to see that the schools are being invested in and that our city is really investing in our children,” said Latonia Naylor of Springfield.

In addition to the new school, there would also be a brand-new park built, replacing the current Deberry Park. It would feature a splash pad and all new lighting.

If the proposal passes, the new joint school is expected to be completed in 2023.