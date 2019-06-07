Proposed ordinance could make feminine hygiene products available at public restrooms in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee City Councilor wants to make sure women have convenient access to feminine hygiene products.

Councilor Joel Mcauliffe has proposed an ordinance to provide free feminine hygiene products in public restrooms in the city. Mcauliffe said some councilors questioned the cost when he introduced the proposed ordinance this week.

But Mcauliffe said residents brought the issue to his attention.

“We have 13 male councilors, so it’s a little bit out of our comfort zone, but that’s one of the main reasons we should take on things like this, to make sure women have a voice in our city,” said McAuliffe. “I heard from a number of women that this was an issue. It’s one of the reasons I filed the ordinance.”

McAuliffe said a public hearing will be held on the proposed ordinance, but they have not set a date yet.