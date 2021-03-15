Proposed ordinance could stop gas stations in Springfield from selling gas to illegal dirt bikers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within a week, 20 dirt bikes have been seized in Springfield and 17 arrests have been made for illegal dirt biking here on city streets.

“We are going to continue to hammer away and put the heat on these illegal dirt bike drivers,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The city has been cracking down on illegal dirt biking, introducing this new metro vehicle to respond to calls of illegal bikes in downtown Springfield.

Now, a new ordinance is being proposed by Springfield city councilor Orlando Ramos. No more gas to anyone illegally riding a dirt bike or off-highway vehicle.

“Essentially what it will do is that it will make it illegal for gas stations to sell gas to illegal dirt bikers,” said Ramos. “They shouldn’t be on the road in the first place. So there is no reason why they should be allowed to fuel up at gas stations.”

Ramos said there may be some exceptions to this ordinance. People who are on their way to ride their dirt bikes on a trail may be allowed to fuel up, but only if it’s secured to a vehicle.

If passed, violations could result in a $300 fine.

The ordinance is currently under review by the law department. Once the review is done, it will be passed on to the Springfield City Council for approval.