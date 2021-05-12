Proposed ordinance to prohibit gas stations from selling gas to dirt bike riders in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Springfield city councilor is introducing a new ordinance aimed at deterring illegal dirt bikes in the city.

Councilor Orlando Ramos introduced an ordinance that would prohibit gas stations from selling gas to anyone operating a dirt bike.

There would also be fines associated with these incidents for dirt bike operators, and possible store owners and employees.

As of right now, it is just proposed; it was introduced in a Springfield City Council public safety subcommittee meeting, but it will be introduced at the next City Council meeting.

“This is the season, they are going to start coming out so we definitely want to have this on books as soon as possible,” said Ramos.

In December, New Haven passed a similar ordinance. Dirt bike operators cannot use city gas stations to fill up their bikes.

There are also fines starting at $1,000 that increase with each violation.