Proposed unification of three Holyoke churches announced

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Roman Catholic church merger is in the works that would unite three Holyoke parishes.

Parishioners were notified during Sunday mass there are plans to unify St. Jerome’s Parish, Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The plan would have the three parishes become a single multi-cultural faith community.

In a press release sent to 22News, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski stated:

I am so happy to see these parishes take the initiative to develop a plan for their future, one which I am sure will lead to the creation of a new and dynamic faith community in Holyoke. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski

Archbishop Rozanski said that prior to the Springfield Diocese welcoming its new bishop, the three churches can collaborate about sharing space.