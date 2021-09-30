Prosecutor after serial killer sentenced: Weldon will never be free to hunt in Springfield again

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Serial killer Stewart Weldon was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in Springfield court on Thursday.

Family members of his victims addressed the courtroom. It was heavy and emotional, especially for the loved ones of the victims, but even for prosecutors and investigators who worked on this case. During the sentencing, 22News heard directly from family members of the victims.

“I never imagined the first dress I would ever buy for my newborn daughter would be one to wear to her grandmother’s funeral,” said Kierra Starks, daughter of Ernestine Ryans, whose remains were found on Weldon’s Page Boulevard property three years ago.







Taje Rivera, daughter of America Lyden, another victim added, “My future children will never know their grandmother and how sweet she was. She won’t see me get married, she won’t be there when I buy my first house or if I have questions as a new mom.”

“Every day I’m haunted by memories and images,” said Laurie Escalante, mother of Kayla Escalante, another victim. “I will never be whole again. The defendant took away my daughter.”

“This plea and sentence are appropriate and accomplishes multiple things it ensures public safety as Mr. Weldon will never be free to hunt in Springfield again,” said Max Bennet, the lead prosecutor.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who has been with the case from the beginning said, “The families of Kayla Escalante, Ernestine Ryans, and America Lyden, will never have their loved ones back. I do, however, hope that today’s sentencing brings them some peace and some measure of justice, and we hope to never see or experience something like that again in our community.”

Weldon was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He will likely serve his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts, but there is a chance he could be transferred out of state.