Driver in serious condition following crash involving tractor-trailer in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Prospect Avenue in West Springfield late Wednesday afternoon.

The West Springfield Police Department told 22News the area of Main and Highland streets continues to be closed as of 6 p.m., as police investigate the crash. Drivers should continue seeking alternate routes until the roadway reopens in about an hour.

First responders arrived at the crash site around 4 p.m. to find a car completely crushed and a tractor-trailer with some damage on the side of the road. The driver of the heavily damaged vehicle was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

It is currently unknown if the other driver was also injured.

The police department’s accident construction team has been called to assist in determining how the crash occurred.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.