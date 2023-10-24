SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Doctors at Baystate Health say its that time of year again to make sure you are protecting yourself from respiratory illnesses.

That includes pneumonia, which is a common lung infection. Symptoms include cough, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing.

We spoke with Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of Infectious Diseases, Baystate Health, who told us COVID-19 can infect your lungs and cause pneumonia, so making sure you are up to date with your vaccinations can help prevent this infection.

“If you feel sick, stay home,” says Dr. Paez. “If you start having symptoms of pneumonia, mainly the lower respiratory track symptoms, chest pain, coughing, shortness of breath, you really need to contact your healthcare provider.”

Pneumonia can range from mild to life-threatening. Those who are at high risk of infection include infants, young children, people older than 65, and those with health problems.