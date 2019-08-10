Protecting your home from break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing charges in a Springfield home invasion case and this happened while people were home.

But what about when you’re not home?

For homeowners headed out on vacation, you can make it harder for thieves to spot your empty house.

Stopping your mail and newspapers so they don’t pile up on your porch prevents one major red flag for potential thieves. You can leave on a light on and a car out front, but Northeast Security Solutions in West Springfield told 22News you can also better equip your home for deterring burglars.

“If you are going to go away on a trip, we recommend having a company install high quality deadbolts, to make it more difficult to break in,” Ryan Bell advised. “Installing a home security system so if something happens then you get notified and the police are called.”

Today home security systems can notify you anytime motion is detected near your property or security cameras.

And some will send you video anytime someone rings your doorbell. They connect to apps on your phone, so you’re in control even when you are out of town.

If you have a window AC unit and you’re worried about thieves entering through the window, home security systems can be adjusted to accommodate that.

“People with security systems can still install window contacts in windows with AC units, so they have to move the contacts when they install the unit,” Bell explained. “As long as they do that, if somebody kicked in the AC unit, once the window moves the security system still goes off.”

Staying off social media can also help make sure no one knows your house is empty. Save the posting for once you’re back from your trip, so no burglars are tipped off.