Protecting your lawn from diseases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While we have had some dry weather recently, some areas have also picked up quite a bit of rain.

While the rain does help your grass grow there is also a down side to too much rain. So far this summer, most lawns are looking pretty green. While your grass may look pretty good right now, too much wet weather can cause problems with your lawn.

Bill Golaski, General Manager at G&H Landscaping said, “The weather right now has been good for lawns. The only problem we’re seeing on turf right now is that there tends to be diseases popping up from excessive moisture growth wise, keeping the lawns green. It’s great but if you have too much moisture it can affect you with diseases.”

If you’re seeing brown spots on your lawn it could be a sign of disease. You may want to call a lawn care company that can help you take care of the problem.