Protecting your pets from Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The novel coronavirus has been shown to infect dogs, cats, and other animals and now pet owners are taking precautions.

There have been some COVID-19 cases among animals like dogs and cats but health officials say you don’t need to be that concerned. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States.

Dogs and cats have tested positive for the virus in this country, but their symptoms have been very mild. Some local dog owners have put masks on their dogs while walking them outside, but according to the CDC, they are not needed to protect them.

They rather suggest wiping their paws after a walk to reduce the spread of germs.

“They can get the coronavirus but it doesn’t impact us the same way as it does us. One of the things before we walk in we have some wet ones in the car, so we wipe her down so before she goes into the house she’s not bringing it in as well,” Barbara Eagan-Cromwell, a Springfield resident dog owner said to 22News

If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus, you should avoid contact with your pet. If you notice a change in your pet’s health, be sure to tell your veterinarian. Getting pets tested for COVID-19 is not recommended at this time.

Also petting your dog or cat is okay. There is a very low risk for contracting the virus by touching their fur. This virus survives best on surfaces, like countertops and doorknobs.