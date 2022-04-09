SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An anti-pipeline protest outside the Federal Courthouse in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

The Springfield Climate Justice Coalition and Longmeadow Pipeline Awareness group rallied to voice their opposition to Eversource’s plans to replace an aging pipeline with a $33 million upgrade between Springfield and Longmeadow.

22News spoke to some local residents against Longmeadow’s pipeline.

“I believe that this pipeline is a boondoggle,” Steven Murantz expressed. “… $20 million-plus to build a pipeline in a circle from Longmeadow… back again to protect us from the Memorial Bridge being destroyed. That’s the only reason they said they’re building this pipeline.”

Eversource has said their proposed pipeline will take into consideration cost and environmental impact.