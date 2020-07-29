Protesters gather outside two lawmakers’ homes asking for action on undocumented immigrants bill

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of protesters gathered outside the homes of two western Massachusetts state lawmakers demanding action on a bill before the end of this week’s legislative session.

The group is calling for the advancement of a bill that would allow for undocumented immigrants to apply for regular Massachusetts Drivers Licenses. They cite the economic benefits for the state as a massive draw.

The group pitched two tents and left signs in the yard of State Senator Eric Lesser before gathering in mass at the home of State Representative Joe Wagner. They say the fight has gone on long enough.

Diana Sierra, member of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center, told 22News, “We have been fighting for a bill for drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants for the past 15 years. We’re all here today to demand that Representative Wagner take concrete action to support immigrant communities and essential workers who are putting food on the table and risking their lives for the economy of this state.”

The same group has also organized an encampment outside of the state house in Boston, which has been installed for 13 days already.