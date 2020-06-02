Protesters in Holyoke marching to stop police brutality

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Holyoke are protesting police brutality and racism Tuesday afternoon in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody last week.

Protesters are marching to the Holyoke Police Headquarters on Appleton Street. Organizers are calling this protest a solidarity march against police brutality. They want to make sure local police and government understand their frustration over the death of George Floyd and others and to make sure it doesn’t happen in Holyoke.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse will be present at the protests.

