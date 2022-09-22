SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Nonviolent Springfield Coalition held a protest Thursday evening in an effort to address many forms of violence.

Local organizations as well as local leaders gathered to show support in ending violence in western Massachusetts communities.

“We’re standing against violence, we’re standing against not just gun violence but all types of violence and as you can see the strength and numbers, these are many different organization that are saying, ‘We’re standing against it today,'” said Natasha Mitchell.

A few of the organizations involved include ROCA, New North Citizen’s Council and Western Mass Just Faith.