Protestors gather outside Smith & Wesson’s Springfield headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A protest against gun violence took place Friday afternoon, outside of the headquarters of one of the largest gun manufacturers in the country.

Dozens gathered outside of the Smith & Wesson Headquarters in Springfield to advocate for gun control.

The protest was put on by Pioneer Valley Project Youth Voices United, and B-Peace for Jorge.

Dahve Coleman of Springfield told 22News that she wants to talk to the CEO of Smith & Wesson to discuss the gun violence happening in their own backyard.

“We want gun violence to end because it’s caused so much trauma for so many children, and adults all over the country, especially in Springfield, and a gun manufacturer is right here,” said Coleman.

22News has reached out to Smith & Wesson for a statement, but have not heard back yet.