Providence Behavioral Health Hospital to discontinue inpatient psychiatric services

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Providence Behavioral Health Hospital will be discontinuing inpatient psychiatric services as of June 30, 2020.

In a news release from Trinity Health of New England, the hospital’s parent company, they made their decision because the hospital is suffering from a shortage of psychiatrists.

The hospital has notified the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that they will no longer provide inpatient adult, geriatric and pediatric services. They will continue with substance use disorder services and a methadone clinic.

Below is the news release in its entirety.

“Facing serious psychiatrist shortages that will prevent its future ability to provide safe, quality care, Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, part of Mercy Medical Center, announced today that it has filed notice with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of its intent to discontinue inpatient psychiatric services at Providence Hospital in Holyoke as of June 30, 2020, including adult, geriatric and pediatric services. Collaborative planning is underway to help patients access timely psychiatric care and to help affected colleagues transition to new opportunities, including a comprehensive job placement program. While licensed for 74 inpatient psychiatry beds, Providence Hospital has regularly operated at less than 60 beds over the past two years due to persistent provider shortages that have now become critical. Substance use disorder services will continue at Providence Hospital, including the Acute Treatment Service (detoxification), Clinical Stabilization Service (post-detoxification), and outpatient substance use disorder services, with an intensive outpatient program and a methadone clinic. After the opening of two new methadone clinics in Springfield, Mercy will also consolidate its Mill Street, Springfield methadone clinic into its methadone clinic in Holyoke by June 30, as a part of a separate filing. All patients will have individual meetings to ensure a smooth transition of care.” Providence Behavioral Health Hospital, Trinity Health

Latest News: