Providence Behavioral Health in Holyoke sold to Health Partners New England

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center announced Wednesday that they will be selling Providence Behavioral Health to Health Partners New England.

According to a news release sent from Mercy Medical Center Spokesperson Mary Orr, Health Partners New England will continue to operate the facility under the name MiraVista Behavioral Health. Health Partners New England expects to begin services in mid-April.

“The opening of MiraVista comes at a crucial time, when mental health treatment and substance use disorder treatment is at a severe shortage in Western Massachusetts and demand is high state-wide,” said Dr. Michael Krupa, founder and CEO of Health Partners New England and TaraVista Behavioral Health Center in Devens. “Our team will deliver state-of-the-art behavioral health care to children, adolescents and adults in a community in immediate need of new beds.”

Operations included to continue at the facility are:

Acute Treatment Service (detoxification)

Clinical Stabilization Service (post-detoxification)

Outpatient services including the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)

Court ordered services

The Opioid Treatment Program without interruption of service

The new owners also plan to establish an inpatient psychiatric service at the facility. They will work with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to acquire licensing for up to 84 inpatient beds. Trinity Health of New England, Mercy Medical Center’s parent company, originally announced in February 2020 that they would be discontinuing inpatient psychiatric serviced at the hospital in June 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need and urgency to increase psychiatric inpatient capacity across the state,” said Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services and COVID-19 Command Center Director. “The opening of the MiraVista facility will ease the strain on families needing services in Western Massachusetts and help the Commonwealth toward its goal of ensuring all residents are connected to the right treatment when and where people need it.

Mercy Medical Center will assist in establishing a connection between employees, patients and colleagues affected by the sale and the new owners.