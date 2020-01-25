Watch Live
Providence Ministries host charity game night for Holyoke families

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of nostalgic game shows and entertainment benefited a worthy cause Friday night at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

Providence Ministries hosted a party with a purpose Friday night, bringing members of the community together to raise money for their number of charitable services.

Alongside an auction, local celebrities and residents alike participated in a series of game shows. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin was on scene participating.

Programming featured teams from six Holyoke schools facing off in family feud, local celebrities playing Password, a head to head Price is Right style showcase and a Plinko Raffle game.

Shannon Rudder of Providence Ministries told 22News, “We really want to be part of the solution what better way than having a party with a purpose. you can have some fun and also for a really great cause, our mission is to nourish hope and rebuild lives.”

Providence ministries have a number of services in western Massachusetts looking to take down hunger and homelessness in the area.

