PSRB law firm to move into former Basketball Hall of Fame building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of western Massachusetts’ largest and most prestigious law firms is leaving Main Street in favor of a site across from the Hall of Fame near the Connecticut River.

Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan and Blakesley, one of this area’s largest personal injury law firms, will move into the former Basketball Hall of Fame building at Rivers Landing. It’s the site of the long vacant Mama Iguana/Onyx restaurant next to the LA fitness complex.

Managing Partner Charlie Casartello told 22News the site they’ve chosen is ideal to meet their needs, “We’ve been looking for a location that will provide us with ample parking, ease of access for us, someplace that was simple to get in and we found it here.”

Earlon Seeley the third, the grandson and namesake of the firm’s founder told 22News this new site meets their need better than their longtime downtown offices.

“One of the gentlemen who works in the office spotted this space and as my partner said, parking has been a concern for us, safety is always on our mind. We thought it was convenient to Route 91 and to the courthouse,” said Seeley.

The fifteen member law firm is now renovating the three level former restaurant site. They expect to move in by the end of the month or at the latest early October.