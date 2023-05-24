WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public comment has opened for the USDA announcement of a draft watershed plan for the Arm Brook multi-purpose dam project in Westfield.

The proposed project is to fix the high hazard potential dam design to structurally rehabilitate it with a 100-year service life. The project is a federally assisted action, authorized by section 14 of the watershed protection and flood prevention act.

This section authorizes the NRCS to provide financial assistance to local sponsors to fix aging dams. The public comment period runs until June 23.