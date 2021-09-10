Public defenders will not attend trials at Hampden County Courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another organization will not be sending staff into the Hampden County Courthouse amid mold concerns.

According to a spokesperson for the Committee for Public Counsel Services, public defenders and their clients will not be appearing in court in person.

CPCS has also hired an expert to perform tests in the building and will not have staff and clients return until the results come back. They are urging the Massachusetts Trial Court to find another space for court hearings to be held while the mold issue continues.