Public forum being held to discuss railroad crossing in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield is asking for the public’s input on the railroad crossing on Front Street.

The state has launched an investigation into CSX, the long-haul train that frequently blocks the railroad crossing. The state documented the train blocking Front Street for 38 minutes.

When our 22News crew was in the area Thursday afternoon, they saw the CSX train block the area for over 10 minutes. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told 22News he plans to host an online public forum about the problem.

“The camera and the lights help but without some kind of resolution, where we are at least told when it’s going to be happening it needs to change CSX, needs to be a better neighbor, and to work with both communities,” Reichelt said.

Agawam and West Springfield residents’ testimonies will be compiled from the forum and then sent to the state.

The public forum will be held Monday, March 22.