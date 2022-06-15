EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News heard from the Superintendent of East Longmeadow Public Schools on the future of the town’s High School.

22News attended the first public forum discussing the project and the Superintendent said its time for the high school to reflect on the 21st century.

Wednesday night was just the first step in this process as a way to get the town acquainted with the feasibility study on the potential renovating or reconstructing of the high school

What we know so far is that the East Longmeadow Public School District has the opportunity to receive a grant reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority to pay the costs associated with a new school facility project.

That grant money will be funded by taxpayers throughout the commonwealth and a town-wide vote will be held on funding the project in November of next year. A feasibility study, which began in June of last year must be completed first before receiving the grant and determine what needs to be done to improve the high school.

Some improvements include updating the electrical and HVAC systems, as well as the 29-year-old roof that has been deemed “deteriorating,” and causing classrooms to temporarily re-locate.



“This school was built in 1960. Some of the biggest challenges that we are facing on a daily basis are that the systems in the school have gone well past their life expectancy. All of these systems need to be brought into the 21st century. So that is something that we need to take a look at. How do we do that? How do we do that well? But most importantly, as we are looking to do something like that, how do we do it so that we can put our students in the best possible situation to learn?” Gordon Smith, Superintendent of East Longmeadow Public Schools

The district is currently in its feasibility phase on this project and the design phase could potentially begin by March 2023. Construction is projected to begin within the next 3 years.

And you can see the details in full on the public forum below: