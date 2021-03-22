Public forum on railroad crossing in West Springfield to be held Monday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield and Agawam leaders are asking for the public’s input on the CSX blockage on Front and Bridge Street crossing.

The state has launched an investigation into CSX, the long-haul train that frequently blocks the railroad crossing. It was recently documented by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities that the train was blocking Front Street for 38 minutes.

Massachusetts General Laws prohibits a railroad corporation from willfully or negligently blocking a public way for more than 5 minutes, which would result in fines of up to $500.

The at-grade crossing there has been an issue for a long time, and the crossing sees a lot of vehicle traffic due to its proximity to the bridge.

22News did reach out to CSX for comment concerning the investigation, and as of news time have not heard back.

People attending Monday night’s forum, which will be held here on Zoom and open to the public, can submit written comments to Agawam and West Springfield. The public’s feedback will be submitted back to the state.

You can also call (929) 205-6099 to join in by phone.

If you can not attend the Zoom call, you can submit written comments on an online form.