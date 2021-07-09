Public Health Institute in Springfield awarded 2-year grant to help former offenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to receiving social services, the elderly men and women who’ve served time in jail are sometimes considered the forgotten people of Greater Springfield.

Those who’ve fallen through the cracks. The prestigious Tufts Health Plan Foundation has awarded the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts a two-year, $160,000 grant to help these formers offenders with housing, health care, and where the need arises, a job.

Samantha Hamilton heads up the Public Health Institutes “live well” Springfield program.

Samantha Hamilton said, “They need to be, the sheriff’s department, the program working together, so when they come back to Springfield, and Holyoke, you have some services necessary to navigate, where you’re going to live, your life over again.”

Some of those senior citizens may have served their sentence at the County Jail in Ludlow or in state prison elsewhere. Traditionally, they return to the city or town where they grew up.