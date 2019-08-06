Public hearing held on how to deal with colleges at risk of closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Education is taking steps to protect college students from school closures.

A public hearing was held in Springfield on Monday regarding new regulations what would help screen and monitor the financial health of independent colleges and universities in the state.

The proposed regulations would allow to the department to determine whether a school is at risk of imminent closure.

The schools would then be required to submit a contingency closure plan, as well at notify students and faculty of their financial condition.

