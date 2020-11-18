Public hearing held on Springfield’s water quality

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hearing on the City of Springfield’s water quality Tuesday.

The hearing was held by Springfield’s City Council’s State and Federal government committee. On the agenda-The status of the city’s drinking water which had violated the drinking water standard earlier this year,

Springfield residents received a letter stating that the water had an elevated level of HAA5.

The letter went on to state that, “People who drink water containing HAA5 in excess of the MCL over many many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.”

